Commonwealth Games: Indian men's hockey team blanks Canada 8-0

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 03, 2022, 08:46 pm 2 min read

India maintained their unbeaten run in men's hockey (Photo credit: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia)

The Indian men's hockey team blanked Canada 8-0 in a crucial Pool B encounter at the Commonwealth Games on Wednesday. India are yet to be beaten in the ongoing CWG. India beat Ghana 11-0 before being held 4-4 by England in their second encounter. With this win, India are placed top of Pool B and face Wales next. Here are the details.

Domination How did the match pan out?

In the first quarter, India scored from their third penalty corner. Harmanpreet Singh scored with a brilliant drag flick. India doubled the lead after Amit Rohidas' powerful shot beat the Canadian defence. Lalit Upadhyay scored for India in quarter 2 before Gurjant made it 4-0. India finished quarter 3 with a 5-0 cushion before three goals were added in the final phase.

Hockey Indian men's hockey team is on a high

The Indian men's hockey team bagged a historic bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics last year. India stunned Germany 5-4 in their bronze medal match after losing to Belgium in the semis. Post that, India took home the bronze medal in the 2022 Asia Cup. India beat Japan 1-0 in the third place game. South Korea won the gold.

Record India's overall record at CWG

Hockey was first played at CWG in the 1998 edition and became a core sport post that. India finished fourth in 1998, losing against England in the bronze medal encounter. India did not participate in 2002 and went home finishing sixth in 2006. In the 2018 edition of the CWG, India finished fourth. They were beaten 2-1 by England in the bronze medal match.

