Commonwealth Games, Australia Women beat Pakistan Women: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 03, 2022, 06:26 pm 2 min read

AUSW finished strongly with the bat (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

The Australian women's cricket team beat Pakistan Women in a crucial Group A match at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Wednesday in Birmingham. Beth Mooney and Tahila McGrath hammered unbeaten fifties to help the Aussie side post a challenging 160/2 in 20 overs. In response, Pakistan Women (116/8) faltered in the run-chase to surrender the tie. Here are the details.

Match How did the match pan out?

AUSW lost Alyssa Healy and skipper Meg Lanning cheaply to be reeling at 19/2 in the sixth over. Thereafter, Mooney and McGrath joined hands and forged a mammoth partnership. Notably, the two helped AUSW score 58 runs in the last four overs. Sadia Iqbal (1/28) was the pick of the bowlers for PAKW. Australia the controlled the show with the ball to hurt Pakistan.

Mooney Mooney slams her 12th T20I fifty

Beth Mooney struck a 49-ball 70 for Australia Women. The Aussie opener slammed eight fours and a six (SR 142.86). Mooney has raced to 1,796 runs at 37.41. This was her 12th T20I fifty. Mooney also surpassed New Zealand Women cricketer Amy Ella Satterthwaite in terms of T20I runs (1,784).

Do you know? Tahila McGrath is averaging 169.50 for AUSW

McGrath showcased her strengths once again. The middle-order batter hit a 51-ball 78*. Her knock was laced with 10 fours and a six. She has raced to 339 runs in T20Is at a phenomenal average of 169.50. She slammed her 3rd T20I fifty.

Do you know? A record 141*-run stand

The 141*-run stand between Mooney and McGrath is the fourth-highest for AUSW. This is also their highest third-wicket stand in T20Is. This is now Australia's highest stand versus PAKW for any wicket in T20Is.

Bowling Key numbers for the Aussie bowlers

McGrath (3/13) was instrumental with the ball for AUSW. She claimed three wickets from three overs, including a maiden to register her best figures in T20Is. She has raced to 10 T20I wickets at 11.00. Darcie Brown (1/23) has seven T20I scalps at 21.85. Alana King (1/10) now has 14 T20I scalps at just 9.14. Megan Schutt now has 103 T20I wickets.

Information Australia maintain 100% record; Pakistan suffer yet again

Australia Women have maintained their 100% record in Group A, winning all three games. With this win, they have booked a berth in the semis. They could meet New Zealand Women or England Women. Meanwhile, Pakistan's dismal campaign ended with a third straight loss.