France's Gustav McKeon becomes first-ever batter with consecutive T20I tons

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 29, 2022, 02:33 pm 2 min read

McKeon smashed 101 off 53 balls against Norway

France's Gustav McKeon has become the first-ever batter to slam consecutive centuries in T20I cricket. He achieved the feat in the 2024 T20 World Cup Europe Sub-Regional Qualifier Group B match against Norway on Wednesday (101 off 53 balls). McKeon reached this landmark just days after becoming the youngest man to score a T20I century. Here are the key stats.

Knock McKeon smashed 5 fours and 8 sixes

McKeon was the lone warrior for France in the match against Norway. He single-handedly carried France to 158/8 after they elected to bat. Mckeon continued to hold one end despite losing partners at the other. He eventually slammed 101 off 53 balls, a knock laced with 5 fours and 8 sixes. Later, France bowled out Norway for 147.

Record Youngest centurion in T20Is

Earlier this week, McKeon became the youngest centurion in T20Is (at 18y 280d) with a 61-ball 109 against Switzerland. He bettered Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai (20y 337d), who clocked this feat against Ireland in 2019. Sivakumar Periyalwar (21y 161d vs Turkey) and Orchide Tuyisenge (21y 190d vs Seychelles) follow suit. Meanwhile, Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee (22y 68d) smashed a ton versus Malaysia this year.

Debut A dream start for McKeon

McKeon has had a dream start to his international career. He whacked a stupendous 76 off 54 balls against Czech Republic on his T20I debut. The right-hander bashed eight fours and a six to guide the Frenchmen to 153/6. France eventually won the match by 51 runs. McKeon then registered back-to-back hundreds against Switzerland and Norway, respectively.

Information McKeon attains this feat

McKeon has accumulated 286 runs in the first three T20I innings of his career. The youngster now has the most runs by a batter in the first three innings of a men's T20I career. McKeon broke the record of Portugal's Azhar Andani (241 runs, 2021).

Twitter Post A look at his record

Most runs in first 3 T20I innings of career:

286 - Gustav Mckeon for France🇫🇷

227 - Azhar Andani for Portugal🇵🇹

208 - Sabawoon Davizi for Czech Rep🇨🇿

185 - Kushal Bhurtel for Nepal🇳🇵



Aaron Finch is the only player with more runs than Mckeon in any 3 consecutive T20I innings. — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) July 27, 2022

Standings France occupy the second spot

After recording two wins, France occupy the second spot in the T20 World Cup Europe Sub-Regional Qualifier Group B. Norway, with three wins in as four duels, currently top the standings. France will play their final group fixture against Estonia on Saturday. Denmark, Italy, Jersey, and Germany await the winner of the Europe Sub-Regional Qualifier in the 2023 Europe Qualifier.