Commonwealth Games: Indian women's hockey team defeats Canada, reaches semis

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 03, 2022, 05:49 pm 2 min read

India defeat Canada 3-2 to enter the semi-finals

The Indian women's hockey team reached the semi-finals after beating Canada 3-2 at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG). Lalremsiami Hmarzote scored the final goal, which helped India break a tie with Canada. Salima Tete and Navneet Kaur were also among goals for India. The Women in Blue would face Australia in the penultimate clash on Friday. Here are further details.

Match How did the match pan out?

Salima drew first blood for India just three minutes into the game. She scored a goal on the rebound after tapping the ball on the far post. Navneet added a second for India in the second quarter before Canada pulled one back. Hannah Haughn scored the much-needed equalizer for Canada in the third quarter. However, Lalremsiami helped India regain the lead eventually.

Medal India bid to end their medal drought

The Indian women's hockey side has not won a medal at the Commonwealth Games in the last 16 years. Their last medal at CWG came in 2006 (silver in Melbourne). They had lost 0-1 to Australia in the final. India won their only other medal at the Games in 2002 (gold in Manchester) when they overcame England in the final.

Information A look at India's run

Team India started its campaign with a 5-0 win over Ghana in the Pool A fixture. India then overcame Wales 3-1 before losing 1-3 to England. The Indian women qualified for the semi-final with a 3-2 win over Canada.