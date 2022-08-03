Sports

Commonwealth Games: Lovepreet Singh wins bronze medal in weightlifting

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 03, 2022, 05:35 pm 1 min read

Lovepreet Singh secured the bronze medal in the men's weightlifting 109kg final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG). He extended India's medal tally (CWG) in the event to nine after lifting 163kg in Snatch and 192kg in Clean and Jerk categories. India has now won a total of 14 medals at the ongoing Games in Birmingham. Here are further details.

Details Lovepreet impressed in all six attempts

Lovepreet successfully lifted 159kg in his first snatch attempt. He then overcame the 161kg and 163kg marks in his next two attempts. Lovepreet was impressive after lifting 185kg in his first Clean and Jerk attempt. He raised the bar in the second attempt, lifting 189kg with ease. After a while, Lovepreet then broke his national record with an effort of 192kg.

Information India's fourth bronze medal at CWG 2022

Lovepreet has won the fourth bronze medal for India at the Commonwealth Games. Overall, India has 14 medals at the ongoing Games, including five gold and five silver. It was India's ninth medal (CWG 2022) in weightlifting.