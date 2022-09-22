Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur slams her 5th ODI hundred: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 22, 2022, 02:35 pm 2 min read

Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a century (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCIWomen)

India Women skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was at her sublime best against England Women in the second ODI. Kaur hammered a sensational 143* to help INDW post their second-highest ODI score. India then sealed the deal with the ball to win the series with one game to spare. INDW also won an ODI series after 23 years on English soil. We decode Harmanpreet's stats.

Harmanpreet struck a fabulous 111-ball 143*, hitting 18 fours and four sixes. Notably, she scored 43 runs off her last 11 balls. Harmanpreet has registered her 5th ODI century. She also amassed her second-highest ODI score. She now has 3,318 ODI runs at 38.58. She went past Lizelle Lee (3,315) and Sophie Devine (3,252) in terms of ODI runs.

India Women lost Shafali Verma early on before Smriti Mandhana and Yastika Bhatia shared a 54-run stand. With Mandhana's dismissal, India were 99/3 before Harmanpreet and Harleen added a crucial century-plus stand. Harman was also part of two more valuable stands to help India post 333/5. In response, Danielle Wyatt offered resistance for the hosts but India Women held on to claim victory.

In 23 ODIs versus England, Harmanpreet now has 825 runs at 48.52. She has two tons and five fifties versus ENGW. Harmanpreet has now smashed her best ODI score versus ENGW. On English soil versus the hosts, Harmanpreet has 588 runs at 49.00.

Smriti Mandhana smashed a pivotal 51-ball 40 in India Women's 88-run win over England Women. In the process, Mandhana completed 3,000 runs in the 50-over format. She is the third Indian woman to reach this landmark after Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet. However, Mandhana has become the fastest Indian to attain the feat. Mandhana touched the 3,000-run mark in her 76th WODI innings.