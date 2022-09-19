Sports

BCCI unveils Team India's new T20I jersey: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 19, 2022, 10:48 am 2 min read

The cricket board brings back the light blue shade (Image source: Twitter/@BCCI)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled the new T20I jersey for the Indian cricket team (men and women) on Sunday. Notably, the Men in Blue will don this jersey in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. The cricket board brings back the light blue shade, which has been iconic for Team India. Here are further details.

Twitter Post Here's the announcement

Jersey A look at the key details

The newly-introduced "One Blue Jersey" has a light blue t-shirt. However, the sleeves have a darker shade of blue. The t-shirt is paired with light blue trousers. As seen in the poster, captain Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Hardik Pandya, and batter Suryakumar Yadav feature for India Men. Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, and Renuka Singh represent the Indian women's cricket team.

Asia Cup Asia Cup: India suffered a shocking exit

Earlier this month, India Men suffered a shocking exit from Asia Cup 2022, losing back-to-back matches to Pakistan and Sri Lanka. However, the Men in Blue claimed a consolation win against Afghanistan. Virat Kohli ended his wait of nearly three years for an international century. An in-form Kohli is a blessing for a side ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Schedule Australia, South Africa set to tour India

Australia and South Africa are set to tour India (white-ball series). Mohali, Nagpur, and Hyderabad will host the three T20Is against Australia on September 20, 23, and 25. The three T20Is against SA will take place in Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati, and Indore on September 28, October 1, and 3. Ranchi, Lucknow, and Delhi will host the three ODIs against SA (October 6, 9, and 11).

T20 WC India vie for their second T20 WC title

The T20Is against Australia and South Africa will serve as practice matches for Team India ahead of the T20 World Cup. India could not qualify for the semi-finals in the 2021 edition under the leadership of Kohli. The inaugural T20 World Cup champions are in pursuit of their second title. Rohit will lead the side this time, with KL Rahul serving as his deputy.