Sports

ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli, Wanindu Hasaranga make rapid strides

ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli, Wanindu Hasaranga make rapid strides

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 14, 2022, 02:42 pm 2 min read

Kohli has seen a rise (Source: Twitter/@imVkohli)

The ICC T20I Rankings has been released on Wednesday. The biggest gainers were Indian batter Virat Kohli and Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga. Both players made their presence felt in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE. Kohli was the tournament's second-highest run-scorer. Hasaranga chipped in consistently for Sri Lanka and helped them win the tournament. Here are further details.

Hasaranga Hasaranga shines for Sri Lanka

Hasaranga jumped up three places to be sixth on the ICC Rankings for Bowlers and seven spots to fourth on the all-rounder list. He was crowned Player of the Tournament at the Asia Cup. He claimed nine wickets in the tournament - including three in the final against Pakistan. He also scored important runs when his side needed the same.

Kohli Kohli rises to 15th

India's Kohli scored his first international century in almost three years against Afghanistan. He managed an impressive 276 runs at the Asia Cup. Kohli jumped 14 spots to be placed 15th overall on the T20I Rankings for Batters. He will be aiming to make further gains in the upcoming series against Australia at home.

Batting Markram displaces Babar; Rizwan tops the show

Mohammad Rizwan, who was the top scorer at the Asia Cup with 281 runs, continues to remain at the top. He has 810 rating points. Aiden Markram has displaced Babar Azam to take the number two spot. Babar had a dismal Asia Cup campaign and is now third with with 771 points. Suryakumar Yadav and England's Dawid Malan occupy the next two berths.

Bowling Bowling: Key details of the Rankings

Among bowlers, Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar jumped four spots to seventh. He claimed a fifer versus Afghanistan. Pakistan duo Haris Rauf moved up nine places to equal 25th and Mohammad Nawaz jumped seven spots to be placed 34th. Josh Hazlewood continues to hold on to the top spot and is followed by South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi. England's Adil Rashid is placed next.

Information Shakib is the number one all-rounder

Shakib Al Hasan has risen up to No. 1 as the T20I all-rounder. He overtook Afghanistan veteran Mohammad Nabi following the Asia Cup. Nabi had a poor show during the tournament and failed to offer substance. Moeen Ali is placed third ahead of Hasaranga.

Poll Will Kohli reclaim top spot in the Rankings?