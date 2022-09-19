Sports

La Liga 2022-23, Real win the Madrid derby: Key stats

Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 on machday six of La Liga 2022-23 season. By winning the Madrid derby, Real are top of the standings, having sealed all six matches to keep a 100% record. Real were 2-0 up at half-time with goals from Rodrygo and federico Vakverde. Atletico pulled one back in the 83rd minute through Mario Hermoso. He was also sent off.

Do you know? Real maintain 100% record

Real have 18 points from six games, forwarding 17 goals and allowing seven. Real regained their lead back over Barcelona, who have 16 points. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are seventh with three wins, one loss, and two losses.