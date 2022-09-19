Ligue 1 2022-23: Lionel Messi helps PSG overcome Lyon
Lionel Messi scored the only goal of the match as Paris Saint-Germain earned a 1-0 win over Lyon on matchday eight of the Ligue 1 2022-23 season. Messi scored early on in the fifth minute as PSG got the job done to enjoy a two-point lead over second-placed Marseille. Neymar assisted Messi for the goal to help PSG enjoy a fifth straight league win.
Messi scored his 4th goal for PSG this season in Ligue 1. He also has seven assists. He now has 10 Ligue 1 goals and 21 assists. Messi has also raced to six goals for PSG in all competitions this season. Overall, he has scored 17 goals for the Ligue 1 champions.