Ligue 1 2022-23: Lionel Messi helps PSG overcome Lyon

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 19, 2022, 02:19 am 1 min read

Messi scored for PSG (Photo credit: Twitter/@PSG_English)

Lionel Messi scored the only goal of the match as Paris Saint-Germain earned a 1-0 win over Lyon on matchday eight of the Ligue 1 2022-23 season. Messi scored early on in the fifth minute as PSG got the job done to enjoy a two-point lead over second-placed Marseille. Neymar assisted Messi for the goal to help PSG enjoy a fifth straight league win.

Messi PSG Messi races to 17 goals for PSG

Messi scored his 4th goal for PSG this season in Ligue 1. He also has seven assists. He now has 10 Ligue 1 goals and 21 assists. Messi has also raced to six goals for PSG in all competitions this season. Overall, he has scored 17 goals for the Ligue 1 champions.