Premier League 2022-23: Liverpool beat Newcastle 2-1; Spurs drop points

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 01, 2022, 03:04 am 3 min read

Liverpool eked out a sensational 2-1 win over Newcastle United on matchday five of the Premier League 2022-23 season. Fabio Carvalho scored in the 98th minute to hand his side a superb victory. Earlier, Alexander Isak's goal was canceled out by Roberto Firmino. Meanwhile, Tottenham dropped two crucial points against West Ham United, being held to a 1-1 draw. Here's more.

Numbers Liverpool move up to fifth

Liverpool dominated the match at Anfield, attempting 23 shots and getting six on target. Jurgen Klopp's men had 72% ball possession, clocking 624 passes and an 83% pass accuracy. Liverpool were awarded 13 corners. The Reds are now fifth in the Premier League table, winning successive matches. They have 8 points. Meanwhile, Newcastle are 11th, suffering their first defeat this season.

LIVNEW Carvalho hands Liverpool a massive win

Newcastle's new signing Isak gave his side the lead in the 38th minute with a well-timed strike. Mohamed Salah then assisted Firmino as the Reds equalized in the second half. Liverpool couldn't break down Newcastle and needed the eighth minute of added time to find the net. Salah's corner was converted by the former Fulham youngster.

Do you know? Salah and Firmino attain these PL numbers

Salah has now raced to 49 PL assists. He has two goals and two assists this season for the Reds in the PL. Firmino shine once again, getting to his 74th Premier League goal. He now has three goals and three assists this season.

Liverpool Records scripted by the Reds

As per Opta, Liverpool scored their 40th winning goal in the 90th-minute in the Premier League (highest) and 3rd time this has happened against Newcastle. Carvalho has become the youngest player to score a 90th-minute winning goal in the Premier League for Liverpool . It's also Liverpool latest Premier League goal since April 2011 (102nd minute, Dirk Kuyt vs Arsenal).

Do you know? Liverpool maintain their solid record versus Newcastle

As per Opta, Liverpool are now unbeaten in their last 27 home games against the Magpies in the Premier League. Since a win in December 2015, the Magpies are winless against the Reds in 12 Premier League games.

WHUTOT West Ham hold Spurs 1-1

West Ham came back from a goal behind at London Stadium to hold Tottenham 1-1. Spurs have maintained their unbeaten start to the campaign and have won three and drawn two of their five games to be placed third (10 points). Thilo Kehrer scored an own goal to hand Spurs the lead but Tomas Soucek equalized, converting from Antonio's clever flicked pass.

Information Spurs and West Ham register these feats

As per Opta, Spurs are unbeaten in their first five games of the season for just the third time in the Premier League after 20024-05 and 2016-17. West Ham are unbeaten in 4 successive home PL matches against Spurs.