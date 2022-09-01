Sports

Premier League 2022-23: Arsenal win; Man City's Haaland smashes record

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 01, 2022, 02:15 am 3 min read

Erling Haaland has scored nine goals in 5 Premier League games (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Arsenal maintained their 100% start to the Premier League 2022-23 season. They won their fifth successive match by beating Aston Villa 2-1 at the Emirates. Gabriel Jesus gave Arsenal the lead before Douglas Luiz equalized in the 74th minute. However, Gabriel Martinelli scored the winner moments later. Erling Haaland netted his second successive hat-trick for Manchester City, who tamed Nottingham Forest 6-0.

ARSAVL Arsenal pull off another massive win

Arsenal started well and got their reward when Jesus scored from a deflected Granit Xhaka cross. The Gunners could have had more goals but Villa held on to go 0-1 at the break. In the second half, Luiz scored from a corner to make it 1-1. Martinelli restored Arsenal's lead, scoring with his left foot after Bukayo Saka clipped a cross.

Jesus Jesus shines for the Gunners

Jesus now has three goals for Arsenal in five Premier League matches this season. Jesus has now been directly involved in six goals in his first five Premier League appearances for Arsenal (G3 A3). As per Opta, this is now a club record in the competition, overtaking Mesut Ozil (five). Overall, the Brazilian star has raced to 61 Premier League goals.

Do you know? Martinelli and Saka register these feats

Playing his 62nd Premier League match, Martinelli scored his 14th goal. He now has three goals in five PL matches this season. Saka has raced to 17 assists for Arsenal in 102 Premier League matches. He has two assists this season.

Man City Six-star City cut down Forest

Manchester City enjoyed themselves, hammering newcomers Nottingham Forest by a 6-0 margin. Haaland scored a first-half hat-trick. He poked in Phil Foden's cross before making it two with a tap-in. He got his third, converting John Stones' cross. In the second half, Joao Cancelo added the fourth before Julian Alvarez scored two more to seal the deal.

Records City attain this feat; Haaland scripts new record

As per Opta, Manchester City have scored 5+ goals in a Premier League game for the 32nd time under manager Pep Guardiola, which accounts for 14% of their games under the Spaniard (32/233). Haaland has now scored nine goals in his first five Premier League appearances. This is a new competition record as he surpassed Mick Quinn and Sergio Aguero (both 8).

Information Haaland joins an exclusive list

As per Squawka, only six players have scored hat-tricks in consecutive Premier League appearances: Les Ferdinand, Ian Wright, Thierry Henry, Didier Drogba, Wayne Rooney, Harry Kane (twice), and Erling Haaland.

Information Arsenal and City dictate the show

Arsenal remain top of the Premier League 2022-23 standings with 15 points from five games. Arsenal have a goal difference of +9. Meanwhile, City are second with 13 points and have forwarded 19 goals already (highest). City have a goal difference of +14.

