2022 US Open, Andy Murray overcomes Emilio Nava: Key stats

Andy Murray has reached the third round of the 2022 US Open. Murray went on to fight back, coming back from a set down to defeat Emilio Nava. Murray won the contest 5-7, 6-3, 6-1, 6-0. Earlier, Murray beat Francisco Cerundolo 7-5, 6-3, 6-3 in the first round. This was another significant show from Murray, who looks charged up.

Do you know? Key stats of the match

In terms of aces, Murray served eight compared to his opponent's 10. However, Nava made five double faults as Murray clocked two. Murray had a 79% win on the first serve and converted eight out of 17 break points. He won 131 points.

Slams 196-51 win-loss record at Slams for Murray

Murray has raced to a 196-51 win-loss record at Grand Slams. This is the first time he has reached the third round of a Slam event this year, falling in the second round earlier at the Australian Open and Wimbledon respectively. Murray now has a 48-14 win-loss record at US Open. He has reached the 3rd round for the first time since 2016.

Information 22-14 win-loss record in 2022 for Murray

Murray, who is ranked 51 in men's singles tennis, has a 22-14 win-loss record in 2022. Prior to the US Open, he was ousted in the round of 32 at the 2022 Cincinnati Masters.

Information A look at the other results

18th seed Alex de Minaur advanced to the third round after beating Cristian Garín 6-3, 6-0, 4-6, 6-2. He will face Pablo Carreno Busta, who overcame Alexander Bublik 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6. Botic van de Zandschulp lost to Corentin Moutet 4-6, 6-1, 2-6, 4-6.