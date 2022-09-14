ICC T20 World Cup, Bangladesh announce 15-member squad: Details here
Bangladesh have announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, starting next month. Star player Mahmudullah has been left out. He recently got scores of 25 and 27 at the Asia Cup for Bangladesh in the group stage. Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, and Najmul Hossain Shanto have made a return to the side. Here's more.
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh Squad.#BCB | #Cricket pic.twitter.com/ROiQJnvHNZ— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) September 14, 2022
Bangladesh 15-man squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Sabbir Rahman, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taskin Ahmed.
Besides Mahmudullah, the likes of Anamul Haque, Mohammad Naim, Parvez Hossain, and Mahedi Hasan have also been dropped. Mushfiqur Rahim, who recently announced his retirement from T20Is, has been left out.
Players like Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, and Soumya Sarkar have been named as travelling reserves. Notably, the 15-member squad, along with the four travelling reserves, will be a part of Bangladesh's tri-series campaign in New Zealand. The series will be held before the T20 World Cup and Pakistan are the third side in the same.
Skipper Shakib Al Hasan has a crucial job in place. His side fared poorly in the recently concluded Asia Cup, failing to reach the Super Four. If Bangladesh are to make an impact, Shakib will need to lead from the front and set an example.