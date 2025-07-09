This Bengaluru tech role pays ₹1cr—no degree or CV needed 

A US-based start-up founded by an Indian entrepreneur is offering a unique job opportunity with a whopping ₹1 crore annual salary. The position of 'Cracked Full-Stack Lead' is based in Indiranagar, Bengaluru and requires no college degree or resume. Sudarshan Kamath, the founder of Smallest.ai, shared the job post on social media. It went viral due to its unconventional hiring criteria and lucrative pay package.

Position details Job requires 4-5 years of experience The job post states that developers with four to five years of experience are eligible for the position. Candidates only need to send a 100-word intro and links to their best work on the company's email ID. The role offers a base salary of ₹60 lakh per annum (LPA) plus an additional ₹40 LPA as ESOPs, Kamath's post said.

Work environment Candidates must know Next JS, Python, and React JS Kamath's post also mentions that candidates need to be present at the office five days a week, but there's some flexibility. The start-up is looking for a dedicated builder who has experience scaling systems from zero to high-traffic situations. Candidates must be well-versed in Next JS, Python, and React JS.