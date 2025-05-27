What's the story

A 38-year-old lawyer from Karnataka was scammed out of ₹5.93 lakh by fraudsters using an artificial intelligence-generated video of United States President Donald Trump.

The scammers lured him with a fake investment opportunity in "Donald Trump Hotel Rentals," promising high returns.

The lawyer first encountered the scam in January when he saw a YouTube video promoting the investment scheme and joined a Telegram group linked to it.