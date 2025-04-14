What's the story

A woman was allegedly stripped of her hijab, and a Hindu man accompanying her was beaten up by a group of men in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar.

The incident took place on Tuesday, April 8, when the two were attacked while returning from collecting a loan installment.

Per reports, 20-year-old Farheen, a staffer of Utkarsh Small Finance Limited, and her friend Sachin were confronted by eight to 10 men, who verbally abused and thrashed them.