Woman's hijab forcibly removed, her Hindu friend beaten in UP
What's the story
A woman was allegedly stripped of her hijab, and a Hindu man accompanying her was beaten up by a group of men in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar.
The incident took place on Tuesday, April 8, when the two were attacked while returning from collecting a loan installment.
Per reports, 20-year-old Farheen, a staffer of Utkarsh Small Finance Limited, and her friend Sachin were confronted by eight to 10 men, who verbally abused and thrashed them.
Incident details
Assault captured on video, circulated widely
A passerby filmed the incident on his mobile phone and circulated it on various social media platforms.
After hearing reports about the incident, police immediately acted to break up the mob and safely bring Farheen and Sachin to a police station.
A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after Farheen filed a complaint.
Twitter Post
Some users allege the limping was 'staged'
A group of self-proclaimed moral police harassed a Muslim girl and her colleague, pulling off her burqa and assaulting them in Muzaffarnagar.— Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) April 13, 2025
Yogi Police acted swiftly—now these goons are in custody, turned into "peacocks" parading in the police station.
Justice served! pic.twitter.com/hu6f4wC3Nw
Legal action
Police intervention and arrests made
"On April 12, between approximately 4 and 4:30 PM, a Hindu man from Bhavan area and a Muslim woman from Khalapar, both associated with Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, were returning from Sujdu after collecting a loan installment."
"They were stopped and assaulted by some locals in Darzi Wali Gali," Muzaffarnagar City Circle Officer (CO) Raju Kumar Sao stated.
Police have arrested six suspects: Sartaj, Shoaib, Umar, Shadab, Shami, and Arsh.
Arrest details
Six suspects arrested, further action planned
"Further arrests will be made as more people are identified from the video. Strict legal action will follow," CO Sao added.
This incident in Muzaffarnagar comes after a similar one in Bengaluru, where a Muslim woman was harassed and assaulted by a mob for sitting with her Hindu male friend at a park.
The gang, which included a youngster, allegedly questioned her about her relationship with a Hindu boy and demanded her family members' contact information.