The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for 18 districts in Karnataka.

The weather department has forecast light rains and thundershowers in several parts of the state next week.

The affected districts include Raichur, Koppal, Gadag, Dharwad, Haveri, Davangere, Shivamogga, and Chitradurga, among others.

A yellow alert has also been issued for 15 districts in Karnataka for Tuesday.