IMD issues yellow alert for Bengaluru, heatwave alert for Delhi
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for 18 districts in Karnataka.
The weather department has forecast light rains and thundershowers in several parts of the state next week.
The affected districts include Raichur, Koppal, Gadag, Dharwad, Haveri, Davangere, Shivamogga, and Chitradurga, among others.
A yellow alert has also been issued for 15 districts in Karnataka for Tuesday.
Weather warnings
Heatwave conditions forecasted for northwest India
The IMD has also projected a heatwave over parts of Northwest India and Gujarat beginning April 15.
According to the IMD, Delhi will likely experience a heatwave from April 16 to April 18, with temperatures ranging between 40 degrees Celsius and 42 degrees Celsius.
The IMD further stated that West Rajasthan is likely to experience heatwave conditions in isolated or few areas on April 14 and 15, with severe heatwave conditions forecast in isolated pockets from April 16 to 18.
Weather disruptions
Unseasonal weather conditions predicted for Madhya Pradesh
Many districts in Madhya Pradesh are bracing for unseasonal weather, including thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and hailstorms.
The weather aberrations are likely to be caused by a "Western Disturbance."
Farmers have been urged to take precautionary measures, while residents of affected areas have been advised to stay alert against possible hazards.
Cause
Western disturbances
The preceding week was not favorable for farmers in many parts of the state.
According to meteorologists, a trough linked to the Western Disturbance is still affecting the middle to upper levels of the troposphere.
To further increase atmospheric instability, a new Western Disturbance is anticipated to impact the Western Himalayan region starting April 16, 2025. This could intensify the current weather disturbances in the area.