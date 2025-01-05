ISKCON temple employee flees with lakhs of donation money
What's the story
A manhunt has been launched for Murlidhar Das, an employee of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, after he absconded with a whopping amount of donation money.
The theft came to light late on Friday night, following which the temple's Chief Finance Officer, Vishwa Nam Das, reported it to the police.
Ongoing probe
Investigation underway to determine exact stolen amount
ISKCON spokesperson Ravi Lochan Das said that Murlidhar was responsible for collecting and depositing donations at the temple.
"After further investigation, we'll determine the exact amount deposited by him," he said.
Apart from the money, Murlidhar also took a receipt book with 32 sheets.
The police are now on the lookout for him to recover the stolen money.
Past occurrence
Previous incident of theft at Iskcon temple
Notably, this isn't the first time such an incident has taken place at the Iskcon temple.
Earlier, another person named Saurav had also absconded with donation money and a receipt book.
However, he died before authorities could recover the stolen money, temple PRO Das revealed.
According to the FIR, Das is a resident of Sriram Colony, Rauganj Vasa, in MP's Indore.