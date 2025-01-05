Red alert as bird flu kills tigers, leopard in Nagpur
What's the story
The Gorewada Rescue Centre in Nagpur has reported the deaths of three tigers and a sub-adult leopard due to the highly pathogenic avian flu H5N1 virus.
This incident marks India's first significant wildlife loss to this virus in captivity.
After these fatalities, a red alert has been issued across all zoos, rescue centers, and transit facilities in Maharashtra, TOI reported.
Relocation details
Deceased animals relocated following human-wildlife conflict
The deceased animals were shifted to the Gorewada Rescue Centre from Chandrapur after human-wildlife conflict cases in December.
Within a week of their shift, the animals started showing symptoms of avian flu, SS Bhagwat, Gorewada project divisional manager, told the newspaper.
"Containment protocols were implemented and enclosures housing the big cats were disinfected and treated with fire blowers," Bhagwat added.
Safety protocols
Health checks and safety measures at Gorewada Rescue Centre
In light of the outbreak, an additional 26 leopards and 12 tigers at the center have been examined and declared healthy.
The facility continues to remain closed to visitors, with employees and caretakers undergoing health screenings.
Bhagwat assured that there is no cause for concern as animal keepers are using personal protective equipment (PPE) kits.
Disease impact
Avian flu's impact on wildlife and preventive measures
The Wildlife Research and Training Centre at Gorewada has observed that avian influenza outbreaks in wild carnivores have been associated with eating infected prey or raw meat.
Accordingly, the Transit Treatment Centre for birds at Seminary Hills has set up an isolation ward for suspected cases.
The Government of India's department of animal husbandry and dairying has also directed Maharashtra's chief secretary to take biosecurity measures to prevent further transmission.
Centre monitoring
Surveillance and inspections at Gorewada Rescue Centre
Since the cases, Bhagwat said that regular surveillance is carried out over the 2000-hectare rescue center, and no unusual avian mortality has been observed.
On Saturday, the state animal husbandry department inspected the center. A report is awaited, according to regional joint commissioner Satish Raju.
Another team is likely to be sent to Chandrapur soon, as part of ongoing efforts to monitor and manage the situation.