Government introduces 2 e-student visa categories for international students
What's the story
The Ministry of Home Affairs in India has launched two new categories of electronic visas, the "e-student visa" and the "e-student-x visa."
The visas are part of an effort to attract international students studying higher education in India, and all applicants will have to use the "Study in India" (SII) portal launched by the government, officials said.
Eligibility criteria
New e-student visas: Who are eligible
The e-student visa is open to international students who have been admitted to any of the recognized higher education institutions in India.
The e-student-x visa, on the other hand, is meant for dependents of an e-student visa holder.
All applicants must register and apply via the SII portal, which verifies their applications using a unique SII ID.
Visa details
E-Student visa validity and application process
Once granted, the e-student visa can be valid for up to five years, depending on the course duration.
The visa permits holders to enter India through any immigration checkpoint, making it more accessible to international students.
The SII portal also simplifies long-term and short-term academic course applications.
Students have to apply for their visas through the Indian visa portal (https://indianvisaonline.gov.in/), which the SII portal verifies using their unique SII ID.
Course diversity
'Study in India' initiative offers diverse course options
The "Study in India" initiative is a flagship project of the Ministry of Education.
It features over 600 partner institutes providing over 8,000 courses in fields ranging from engineering, management, sciences, law, and agriculture to humanities.
This allows students to select from a plethora of disciplines at premier Indian institutions.