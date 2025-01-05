'Teach her lesson': Another husband dies by suicide, blames wife
What's the story
A resident of Gujarat's Botad district has been detained for abetting her husband's suicide after the victim, Suresh Sathadiya, was found dead at their home on December 30.
A video found on his mobile phone after his death accused his wife, Jaya Sathadiya, of subjecting him to mental torture.
In the video, he pleaded with his family to "teach her a lesson that she will remember for her entire life."
Legal proceedings
Wife booked under abetment to suicide charges
"She was neither mine nor her children's; she cheated me and forced me to die," Suresh allegedly said in the video.
Suresh's father lodged a complaint against Jaya after his death.
She has been booked under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita for allegedly abetting her husband's suicide.
The police are now conducting a forensic analysis of the video discovered on Suresh's phone as part of their ongoing investigation into this tragic incident.
Another case
Similar incident reported in Delhi
Suresh's death came around the same time Puneet Khurana, owner of Woodbox Cafe in Delhi, also died by suicide after accusing his wife Manika Pahwa and her family of mental torture.
In a video recorded before his death, Khurana alleged he faced unreasonable financial demands from them. He specifically mentioned an additional ₹10 lakh that he couldn't afford to pay.
"I am extremely tortured by my in-laws and my wife," he said in the video.
Accusations
Family accuses wife of emotional manipulation
After Khurana's death, his family had blamed Pahwa for emotionally blackmailing him and financially harassing him.
According to an NDTV report, his sister said that Manika had hacked into Khurana's social media accounts to further harass him.
The Delhi Police are now looking at call recordings and CCTV footage as part of their investigation in this case.
Helpline
Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts
If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling.
Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours).
You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525.
Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +91-44246-40050 while Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).