What's the story

A resident of Gujarat's Botad district has been detained for abetting her husband's suicide after the victim, Suresh Sathadiya, was found dead at their home on December 30.

A video found on his mobile phone after his death accused his wife, Jaya Sathadiya, of subjecting him to mental torture.

In the video, he pleaded with his family to "teach her a lesson that she will remember for her entire life."