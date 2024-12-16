Summarize Simplifying... In short Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor narrowly escaped a kidnapping plot by a notorious gang known for luring film stars under the guise of event invitations.

How Shakti Kapoor luckily escaped kidnapping plot

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:03 pm Dec 16, 202404:03 pm

What's the story In a shocking revelation, authorities have revealed a foiled plan of a criminal gang to abduct veteran Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor. The details came to light during an investigation into the recent abduction of actor Mushtaq Mohammad Khan. Khan was kidnapped from Delhi airport and held hostage in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, before he managed to escape.

Abduction strategy

Gang's modus operandi: Luring stars with event invitations

The gang, infamous for luring film stars in the name of events, was arrested by the police. Bijnor Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Jha said they would send advance payments and air tickets to win their targets' trust. Khan became their victim on November 20 when he landed at Delhi airport to attend an event in Meerut but was kidnapped instead.

Foiled plan

Kapoor's demand for higher advance payment helped him

Per PTI, authorities revealed Kapoor was also on the gang's radar. They had offered him ₹5L to attend an event, but his demand for a higher advance payment deterred them. "The gang planned meticulously, but Shakti Kapoor's insistence on a higher advance amount led them to abandon their plans," said SP Jha. This unexpected turn of events saved the veteran actor from becoming their next target.

Investigation progress

Ongoing investigation to trace remaining gang members

Meanwhile, the police are working to trace the remaining members of the gang, including their leader, Lavi alias Rahul Saini. So far, they have recovered ₹1.04L from the arrested and are investigating possible links to other abduction cases of film personalities. The case is still under active investigation with efforts being made to apprehend all involved parties.

Related arrest

Gang member arrested in connection with another abduction

In another development, another member of the gang, Arjun was arrested after an encounter with police in Meerut. He was involved in the abduction of comedian Sunil Pal. Arjun was nabbed after he tried to flee custody by snatching a sub-inspector's pistol and opened fire. Meerut SSP Vipin Tada confirmed the recovery of an SUV used in Pal's kidnapping and cash of ₹2.25L from him to the media.