Summarize Simplifying... In short Delhi's air quality is improving, leading to the withdrawal of certain pollution control measures.

Stubble burning, a major pollution source, is being tackled by encouraging farmers to use paddy residue for other purposes.

Meanwhile, the National Green Tribunal is seeking answers from the government about the ongoing air pollution crisis, which is exacerbated by thermal power plants and weather conditions.

Delhi's AQI improved to 161 on Thursday

Delhi's air quality improves, SC allows withdrawal of GRAP-4

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:12 pm Dec 05, 202405:12 pm

What's the story The Supreme Court on Thursday permitted the withdrawal of Stage 4 emergency measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after Delhi's air quality improved. The decision was taken during a hearing on measures to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR regions. The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) improved to 161, falling in the "moderate" category after a month of continuous pollution.

Pollution contributors

Stubble burning and thermal plants exacerbate Delhi's pollution

Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana is a major contributor to Delhi-NCR's air pollution. To address this, efforts are being made to encourage farmers to use paddy residue for animal feed and industrial purposes, a Union environment ministry official said. Separately, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) sought a response from the Centre over the "persistent air pollution crisis" in Delhi.

Pollution inquiry

NGT seeks response from Centre on Delhi's pollution crisis

The NGT took suo motu cognizance of a media report quoting a study by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA). According to the study, thermal power plants emit 16 times more pollution than stubble burning. Weather conditions, such as calm winds and dropping temperatures, have worsened the pollution crisis by trapping pollutants in the air.