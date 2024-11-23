Summarize Simplifying... In short Delhi's Transport Department now requires all vehicles to display color-coded, chromium-based hologram stickers indicating their fuel type.

This initiative aims to reduce pollution by promoting transparency in vehicle emissions.

The initiative is aimed at fighting pollution

Delhi Transport department mandates color-coded fuel stickers for vehicles

By Snehil Singh 06:02 pm Nov 23, 202406:02 pm

What's the story All vehicles in the National Capital Territory (NCT) will now compulsorily have to display color-coded stickers indicating their fuel type, the Delhi Transport Department has mandated. The initiative, which is aimed at fighting pollution, will apply to both new as well as old vehicles. The directive is in line with the Supreme Court order dated August 12, 2018, and amendments to Rule 50 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

Implementation

Sticker details and installation process

The rule essentially requires vehicle owners to have chromium-based hologram stickers affixed on their windscreens. These stickers will allow enforcement personnel to visually determine a vehicle's fuel type during road checks. The rule has been applicable for new vehicles since April 1, 2019, and now applies to older vehicles registered before March 31, 2019. Owners of older vehicles are advised to reach out to their vehicle dealers for sticker installation.

Digital convenience

Online booking for home installation available

An online booking facility has been made available for both the home installation of High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) and the color-coded stickers. The service can be accessed through the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) website or the Transport Department's portal. The stickers include details such as the registration number, registering authority, a laser-branded PIN, and engine and chassis numbers of vehicles.

Legal implications

Non-compliance with mandate attracts penalties

Non-compliance with this mandate will attract penalties under the Motor Vehicles Act and Rules. Vehicle owners are advised to act quickly to avoid prosecution and ensure compliance with regulatory standards. The Delhi Transport Department's initiative is part of broader efforts to curb rising pollution levels in the city by promoting transparency in vehicle emissions.