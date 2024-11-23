Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, a court has summoned former police officers and allowed more time for the CBI to serve summons to Lakhvinder Kaur, widow of a victim.

Accused Tytler, facing murder charges, allegedly incited a mob against Sikhs leading to three deaths.

He was granted anticipatory bail in 2023, with conditions to not tamper with evidence or leave the country without permission. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The case pertains to the killings of three Sikhs at Gurudwara Pul Bangash in 1984

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Court summons ex-cops in Tytler case

By Snehil Singh 05:30 pm Nov 23, 202405:30 pm

What's the story A New Delhi court has summoned two former police officials as witnesses in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. The case pertains to the killings of three Sikhs at Gurudwara Pul Bangash in 1984. Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Judge Jitendra Singh issued the summons to former police officials Dharam Chandrasekar and Ravi Sharma after being informed that prosecution witness Manmohan Kaur couldn't be reached at her address.

Witness summons

Court grants CBI more time to serve summons

The CBI sought more time to serve the summons to Kaur, which Judge Singh allowed. He then directed Chandrasekar and Sharma to appear before the court on December 2. Tytler appeared in the proceedings through video conferencing. This comes after the statement of Lakhvinder Kaur, widow of Badal Singh, who was killed during the riots at Gurudwara Pul Bangash, was recorded on November 12.

Charges detailed

Tytler faces charges of murder and other offenses

Tytler faces murder and other charges, which were framed against him on September 13. A witness earlier testified that Tytler got out of a white car near Gurudwara Pul Bangash on November 1, 1984, and allegedly instigated a mob against Sikhs. The incident led to three deaths. In August 2023, a sessions court granted anticipatory bail to Tytler on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh with conditions that he would not tamper with evidence or leave the country without permission.