Swati Maliwal seeks opposition leaders' intervention in assault case

'Want to discuss…': Maliwal writes to INDIA over assault case

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:45 pm Jun 18, 202402:45 pm

What's the story The Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP, Swati Maliwal, has written a letter to Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Uddhav Thackeray, and the Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav over her assault case. Notably, all the leaders are part of the opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. Last month, Maliwal alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide—Bibhav Kumar—assaulted her at the former's residence. Kumar is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Maliwal's allegations and subsequent complaint against Kumar had triggered a political slugfest between the AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party. The AAP refuted the charges, with Delhi Minister Atishi alleging that Maliwal was "blackmailed" by the BJP to become part of a "conspiracy" against Kejriwal. Meanwhile, the Delhi CM has said that "two versions" of the incident have emerged and has called for a fair trial in the case.

Information

Charges against Kumar

Kumar was arrested on May 18 for allegedly physically assaulting Maliwal. In her complaint on May 16, Maliwal alleged that Kumar "slapped" her "seven to eight times," "brutally dragged" her, and kicked her in the "chest, stomach, and pelvis area." The CM's aide has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (B) (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to disrobe).

Letter to INDIA bloc

Instead of support, confronted with attacks: Maliwal

In her letter, Maliwal said, "I have headed the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) for over eight years. During my tenure, the Commission handled more than 1.7 lakh complaints of crimes against women and children... Unfortunately, after becoming...[MP]...I was assaulted by...[Kumar]...on 13 May... I took the necessary step of filing a police complaint...instead of finding support, I was confronted with incessant attacks on my character and victim shaming orchestrated by the leaders and volunteers of my own party."

Alleges smear campaign

Maliwal seeks meeting with INDIA bloc leaders

Maliwal also claimed she had been receiving "multiple rape and death threats" following the AAP's "smear campaign" against her. Maliwal sought a meeting with the bloc leader. "Over the past one month, I have encountered first-hand the pain and isolation a survivor faces when she fights for justice...I would like to seek your time to discuss this pertinent issue," she said.