Congress-Akhilesh Yadav differences resolved; INDIA bloc convenes next meeting: Report

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 08:37 pm Dec 10, 202308:37 pm

INDIA bloc has confirmed next meeting as Congress-Akhilesh Yadav differences resolved

The opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has reportedly convened its next meeting in New Delhi on December 19. The group's members will likely discuss seat-sharing strategies for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. It came after the resolution of differences between Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and the Congress, NDTV reported, citing sources. However, the meeting, the INDIA's first after the recent assembly elections in five states, is contingent on the bloc leaders' availability.

Why does this story matter?

The INDIA is an alliance of around 28 opposition parties aimed at challenging the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. A bloc meeting last week was postponed after several senior leaders hinted at skipping the event. This indicated possible infighting within the alliance. Several regional parties were reportedly upset with the Congress hogging the leadership and not conceding to their requests for seat sharing for the recent assembly elections.

Previous meeting deferred due to absent leaders

On Tuesday, the INDIA bloc had to defer its New Delhi meeting when key leaders, including Yadav, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, said they might not attend. This also led to questions surrounding the front's unity, as regional parties expressed desires to either contest the upcoming elections independently or as majority partners. The meeting was scheduled just two days after the assembly election results, leaving the Congress with insufficient time to analyze electoral shortcomings.

Congress's performance in recent elections

Meanwhile, the Congress is facing a tough road ahead in terms of seat-sharing negotiations with regional parties. It has suffered significant losses in the recent elections in three key states: Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. It lost power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh to the BJP and failed to regain control in Madhya Pradesh. However, the Congress did manage to secure a victory in Telangana, offering a glimmer of hope amid the defeats.

Know about Congress, Samajwadi Party differences

The Congress and the Samajwadi Party, which are among the key constituents of the INDIA bloc, fielded candidates against each other in at least 20 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh. This happened after their previous seat-sharing negotiations failed. The SP has been at odds with the grand old party leaders in Uttar Pradesh ever since. Yadav has received harsh criticism from several UP Congress leaders, while SP leaders have also reportedly taken potshots at the Congress leadership.