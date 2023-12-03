Election results: BJP leads MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh; Congress in Telangana

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan Edited by Chanshimla Varah 11:57 am Dec 03, 202311:57 am

Tough fight in Rajasthan while Congress leading in Telangana

As the counting for high-stakes assembly elections began in four states on Sunday, early trends indicated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) giving a tough fight to the Congress in three states. In Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, the BJP is ahead of the Congress, leading in 158, 112, and 49 seats. In Telangana, however, the Congress is inching ahead, leading on 68 seats.

KCR leading in Gajwel; Chhattishgarh CM Baghel trailing

According to India Today, early trends showed the Congress crossing the majority mark in Telangana﻿, while the BJP has a lead in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan. Telangana chief minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao is leading in Gajwel but trailing in Kamareddy. Similarly, Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is trailing in his constituency, Patan.

Gehlot leading in Sardarpura seat, Raje in Jhalrapatan constituency

Rajasthan's incumbent Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is leading in the Sardarpura seat, while his predecessor, the BJP's Vasundhara Raje, is leading in the Jhalrapatan constituency. In Madhya Pradesh, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kamal Nath are leading in their respective seats. BJP's Narendra Singh Tomar was also ahead of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)'s Balveer Singh Dandotiya in Dimni.

Celebrations at Congress headquarters in Delhi

Celebrations have already begun at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi, as early indications showed that the grand old party has a lead in Telangana. Congress workers were reportedly seen dancing with dhol and sweets. Moreover, luxury buses were seen stationed at Hyderabad's Taj Krishna, while firecrackers were burst outside the residence of state party president Revanth Reddy.

Congress's Shivakumar assigned to prevent poaching in Telangana

Meanwhile, Congress leader and Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and 10 ministers of the Karnataka cabinet are currently in Telangana to prevent horsetrading of their winning candidates by other parties. The party's high command has assigned Shivakumar the responsibility of maintaining unity among party leaders and stopping the poaching of winning candidates. After the exit poll results, some were allegedly approached by other parties.

What did exit polls forecast

To recall, the exit poll results for the assembly elections in five states were released on Thursday. The Congress was predicted to retain power in Chhattisgarh and unseat the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, which doesn't seem to be the case now, per early trends. Meanwhile, most exit polls predicted the Congress's win in Telangana, BJP in Rajasthan, and Mizo National Front (MNF) in Mizoram.