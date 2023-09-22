'Shankar': Ashutosh Gowariker announces film on Adi Shankaracharya

'Shankar': Ashutosh Gowariker announces film on Adi Shankaracharya

Written by Shreya Mukherjee September 22, 2023

Film on Adi Shankaracharya is coming

On Friday, renowned filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker announced his next project, Shankar, a cinematic tribute to the life and wisdom of legendary Indian Vedic scholar, philosopher, and teacher, Adi Shankaracharya. The film will be produced under the production banner of Acharya Shankar Sanskritik Ekta Nyas in association with Ashutosh Gowariker Productions.

Film to explore Shankaracharya's life and teachings

Per makers, Shankar aims to present a captivating journey through the chronicles of Shankaracharya's life, providing a unique perspective into the journey of one of India's most profound philosophical luminaries. The film will focus on in-depth research and attention to historical accuracy. The eighth-century scholar is most widely known for propounding the philosophy of non-dualism or Advaitha.

Announcement came after Statue of Oneness unveiling

The announcement of Shankar was made amid the buzz regarding the unveiling of the 108-foot Statue of Oneness in Omkareshwar, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Singh Chouhan said, "The time is right to explore the profound impact of Adi Shankaracharya's teachings, his intellectual prowess, and his tireless efforts to unify the diverse strands of Sanatan Dharma."

Gowariker also has collaboration with Rishab Shetty coming up

In addition to Shankar, Gowariker is collaborating with Kantara star Rishab Shetty for a multi-lingual film that will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The script for the film is locked, and Gowariker will take the film into the pre-production stage in the coming two months. The exact timelines of the shoot will depend on the schedule of Kantara 2.

