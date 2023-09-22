'Sultan of Delhi' trailer: Factors that made it interesting

Entertainment

'Sultan of Delhi' trailer: Factors that made it interesting

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 22, 2023 | 05:43 pm 2 min read

Starring Tahir Raj Bhasin and Mouni Roy, Milan Luthria's 'Sultan of Delhi' will premiere on October 13

After the success of Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, Milan Luthria has returned with another gangster story. Luthria's upcoming web series, Sultan of Delhi, stars Tahir Raj Bhasin in the lead. It marks Luthria's OTT debut. The trailer of the series was released on Friday (September 22), and here's why we think it'll make for an interesting watch.

Painted in Luthria's shades

Luthria has painted a fascinating gangster world that takes you to the era of the 1960s. It has the many elements needed for a title of a gangster world, be that Mouni Roy bringing the glamor or the drama that comes with the battle over power. About the series, Luthria said, "I always strive to give audiences an entering experience through my stories."

Bhasin's performance as a gangster

Bhasin has been cast to play the lead character Arjun Bhatia, around whom the entire series revolves. By the looks of it, an ambitious Bhatia wishes to rule over the national capital. In the trailer, Bhasin's character seems to be from Pakistan (before the Partition), as he claims that he has braced the odds and come from across the border.

Luthria picks a powerful cast

Apart from Bhasin, the two-minute-long trailer also shows a powerful act put up by the rest of the cast including Roy, Harleen Sethi, Vinay Pathak, Mehreen Pirzada, and Anupriya Goenka in pivotal roles. Roy, who is making her OTT debut with it, is playing a character who isn't only fearless and bold on the outside but is also emotionally vulnerable.

It's based on a book

The nine-episode series, which will be released on October 13 on Disney+ Hotstar, is based on Arnab Ray's book titled Sultan of Delhi: Ascension. It's a story of love, greed, ambition, and power that revolves around a refugee's son. As mentioned, it revolves around Bhatia, who finds himself fighting his life's biggest battle where he can't be with the woman he loves.

Share this timeline