OTT vs Theater: Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' is streaming now

Written by Aikantik Bag September 07, 2023 | 12:31 pm 1 min read

'Jailer' is out on OTT

Megastar Rajinikanth created a major rage across the globe with his recently released film Jailer. After an illustrious box office run (and counting), the action thriller has finally arrived on OTT. The film has been one of the most anticipated movies of 2023. Interestingly, the movie is experiencing a rare phenomenon, where a movie is running both in theaters and on OTT.

OTT platform, cast, and other details

The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial was released on the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video on Thursday. The movie is available in five Indian languages—Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The cast includes Yogi Babu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, and Mohanlal, among others. The project is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran. Interestingly, the film arrived on OTT within a month of its theatrical release.

