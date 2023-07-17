Shah Rukh Khan unveils Nayanthara's 'Jawan' character poster

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Nayanthara's 'Jawan' character poster

Written by Aikantik Bag July 17, 2023 | 03:41 pm 1 min read

'Jawan' new poster is out

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan is in the buzz, especially after its prevue received a positive response from the viewers. The makers have now revealed a new poster featuring Nayanthara. This marks Khan's first true-blue pan-India film and he is set to collaborate with big stars from Tamil cinema. The Atlee directorial is set to release on September 7.

More about the poster

Fans are eager to watch the chemistry between Khan and Nayanthara. The new poster shows the "Lady Superstar" in full combat mode. She will be seen performing some great action set pieces. The cast includes Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover, among others. Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo. The project is bankrolled by Gauri Khan of Red Chillies Entertainment.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline