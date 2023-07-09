Entertainment

Age-appropriate roles, being replaced: Highlights from Arshad Warsi's recent interview

Arshad Warsi may have commenced his career as an assistant director on Kaash (1987), but today, the audience knows him better for his impeccable comic timing (Munnabhai MBBS, Hulchul). He hasn't been untouched by the OTT revolution, either, and has earned plaudits for his work in Asur. Now, in a recent interview, Warsi put forth his views on multiple aspects of his job.

On being replaced by other actors unbeknownst to him

Speaking to The Indian Express, Warsi revealed he was recently replaced in a major project without a mere intimation. "There is a film, which I was replaced recently. Before I was replaced, I was told that I wouldn't be happy in this unit. In this place, I was told that there is a lot of hierarchy. Eventually, I was replaced without my knowledge (sic)."

Warsi not keen on romancing younger female actors

Actors such as John Abraham and Akshay Kumar are often under the scanner for romancing heroines half their age. Commenting on this, Warsi opined, "I think [age-appropriate roles are] important for me. It's hard when you see an older man with a younger girl. It feels a bit weird. A (big age gap) jars visually. I always ask how old is the female actor. "

On establishing his prowess in multiple genres, not just comedy

Speaking about how the audience has warmed up to the idea of him experimenting with different genres, the Golmaal actor said, "I am happy people are accepting me in a plethora of roles...they don't just see me as a comedian." "As much as I love it, I have worked hard to do other roles as well, and people are seeing that finally," he added.

On OTT and how 'Asur' turned things around

Expressing joy over how his role as a cop in Asur has birthed critical acclaim, Warsi observed, "With OTT the serious content has suddenly gotten a platform and thankfully I have the best of both worlds — I am comfortable with comedy and I am comfortable with drama. Asur did that for me." Both seasons of Asur are streaming on JioCinema.

