Ajay Devgn's next's release date locked; Aman-Rasha to debut

Ajay Devgn is a bonafide superstar of the '90s and he is now set to star in Abhishek Kapoor's yet-to-be-titled film. The film is set to mark the debut of Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani. Aaman is the nephew of Ajay, whereas Thadani is the daughter of Anil Thadani and Raveena Tandon. Now, the makers have locked the release date—February 9, 2024.

The untitled film is set to be an action-adventure film. The project will be bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor. Ajay has been a bonafide action hero, hence this collaboration with Kapoor will be a visual treat for fans. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the update on Twitter. Several users wrote about the existing nepotism in the industry.

