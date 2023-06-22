Entertainment

Manipur violence: After Lin Laishram, Bijou Thaangjam calls out Bollywood

Manipur violence: After Lin Laishram, Bijou Thaangjam calls out Bollywood

Written by Aikantik Bag June 22, 2023 | 01:32 pm 2 min read

Bijou Thaangjam calls out Bollywood

Manipur is on the brink of a civil war as the clash between Meitei and Kuki communities has already killed over 100 people. The mainstream media has not given the much-needed focus on the eastern state's plight. Actor Bijou Thaangjam called out Bollywood for being silent and not raising their voice against the ethnic violence. Earlier, actor Lin Laishram opened up about the same.

Nobody from this fraternity came forward: Thaangjam

Thaangjam stated, "There have been so many issues when the state and its people needed support, but nobody from this fraternity came forward. Every time, we [expect] things will change, but nobody comes out to speak for us until and unless there is pressure from the media or social media." Apparently, only Omung Kumar and Abhilash Thapliyal responded to his posts on the issue.

Thaangjam explained why Bollywood and cricketers needed to speak up

Thaangjam also stated that Bollywood stars and cricketers are demigods in the country and their influence can put pressure on the government to act on the matter. He said, "I am not expecting them to solve these issues, but they can at least talk about how Manipur is burning." He lauded Richa Chadha for speaking up against the atrocities meted out against the people.

Share this timeline