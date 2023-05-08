India

Manipur: States evacuate their residents, 23,000 rescued

Manipur: States evacuate their residents, 23,000 rescued

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 08, 2023, 01:30 pm 3 min read

Several state governments are trying to evacuate their residents from the violence-hit northeastern state of Manipur

The state governments of Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal are trying to evacuate their residents from the violence-hit northeastern state of Manipur. Most of these states have arranged special flights to airlift their residents from Manipur, the majority of whom are students. Meanwhile, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles rescued around 23,000 people from the state.

Why does this story matter?

Widespread ethnic violence has engulfed Manipur since Wednesday when clashes broke out between the state's tribal communities and the majority Meiteis over the latter's demand for a Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

At least 52 people were killed in the ensuing violence after tribal monuments and churches were set on fire following a tribal protest rally against the Meiteis' demand.

What is the reason behind the clashes?

The Meitei community claims it is threatened by large-scale illegal immigration from Myanmar and Bangladesh, while tribal groups fear that the Meiteis getting ST status will leave their land and resources up for grabs by the Meiteis, who are socially, economically, and educationally forward.

People see glimpses of normalcy as curfew partially relaxed

Curfew was partially lifted on Monday to allow people to procure food items, medicines, and other essential supplies. Students from Maharashtra are expected to return home on Monday at 6:30pm on a flight. The Army has also enhanced surveillance in the area using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). Earlier, CM N Biren Singh chaired an all-party meeting to take stock of the situation.

False reports blamed the violence on the Rohingya community

Mizoram brought back 596 residents from Manipur

Per reports, around 596 people have fled Manipur to the neighboring state of Mizoram to seek shelter. On Sunday, around 45 students from Mizoram stuck in Manipur returned to their homes. Over 150 people belonging to the Chin-Kuki-Mizo community entered Mizoram's Aizawl district, while 228 fled to Kolasib and 217 to Saitual in Mizoram. Most of those displaced have been rehabilitated at temporary camps.

Nagaland's 676 residents reach home

The Nagaland government also brought back 676 people from Manipur on 13 state transport buses. As many as 208 students from Tripura studying in Manipur returned home on Sunday, while 21 other students were waiting to catch a flight to Agartala. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also spoke to Singh to ensure the well-being of 32 people from the state.

SC to hear pleas challenging HC order

The Supreme Court will hear a batch of pleas on Monday, including one filed by the Hill Areas Committee chairperson and one by BJP MLA Dinganglung Gangmei, challenging the high court order that asked the state government to consider the Meiteis' demand. Another petition requested that the central and state governments direct the evacuation of Manipuri Tribals who had fled to security forces' camps.