India

Rajasthan: 3 civilians dead as MiG-21 jet crashes on house

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 08, 2023, 11:46 am 1 min read

Two civilian women and a man died after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed on their house in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district

Two civilian women and a man were killed after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed on their house in the Dabli area of Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district on Monday. The pilot of the supersonic fighter jet reportedly ejected before the crash and is safe. The jet had taken off from the IAF's station in Suratgarh, Rajasthan, per reports.

Injured man succumbs

An IAF fighter jet crash in January killed a pilot

Initial reports said that two women died while one man received injuries. However, he succumbed to his injuries. An Army helicopter has reportedly arrived at the site of the crash to provide assistance. In January, an IAF pilot died when two fighter jets, a Sukhoi Su-30 and a Mirage 2000, crashed in Rajasthan's Bharatpur during a training exercise.