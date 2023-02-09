Politics

Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle to get hitched in Rajasthan today

Written by Isha Sharma Feb 09, 2023, 09:38 am 3 min read

Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle Irani will marry Arjun Bhalla today in Rajasthan. Congratulations!

The wedding season is currently going on in all its glory in India's favorite nuptial venue: Rajasthan. Just days after Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in Jaisalmer, now, Shanelle Irani, daughter of Union cabinet minister Smriti Irani and her husband Zubin Irani, will get married to Canada-based lawyer Arjun Bhalla on Thursday (November 9). Congratulations to the couple!

Bhalla and Shanelle will take the plunge at Khimsar Fort

Shanelle and Bhalla will take the marriage vow at the famous Khimsar Fort in Nagaur district near Jodhpur. Per reports, Smriti's husband Zubin, the bride-to-be, and the groom-to-be had already reached the venue on Tuesday, but Smriti couldn't join them due to her obligations in the Parliament. She subsequently arrived in Jodhpur on Wednesday and headed straight to the venue to join the festivities.

Invitations have been rolled out for only 50 guests

Unsurprisingly, the wedding festivities are touted to be a close-knit affair and will witness the presence of about 50 guests, who are mostly the Irani family's close friends and family members. The haldi and mehendi ceremonies reportedly took place amidst much aplomb on Wednesday. Tight security has also been employed at the venue to ensure that no breach of privacy takes place.

The duo had gotten engaged early last year

Bhalla and Shanelle had gotten engaged in January 2021. Back then, Smriti had taken to her Instagram account to wish the newly engaged couple and welcome Bhalla into "[their] madcap family." She also offered a cheeky remark about being his "saas" (mother-in-law). Notably, Shanelle is Zubin's daughter from his first marriage with Mona Irani, a coordinator and former beauty contestant.

Know more about the couple's academics, career backgrounds

Per reports, Bhalla holds an MBA degree and resides in Canada with his parents and a younger brother. In addition to his MBA, he also completed his LLB degree from the University of Leicester in the UK. On the other hand, Shanelle graduated from Government Law College in Mumbai and further went to the coveted Georgetown University Law Centre, Washington DC to pursue LLM.

Khimsar Fort has a 500-year-old legacy, 71 rooms!

The Khimsar Fort has an illustrious 500-year-old legacy and has now been turned into a heritage hotel. It is owned by BJP leader Gajendra Singh Khimsar. Per reports, the lavish fort has 71 rooms. "All the arrangements have been done in the fort [concerning] the [wedding]. We are committed to making the experience for the guests here memorable," a fort official told the media.