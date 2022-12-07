Lifestyle

5 best return gift ideas for wedding guests

The wedding season is not only about receiving gorgeous and luxurious presents from guests but also offering them some interesting return gift items as a token of appreciation for attending your big day. Return gifts are the best ways to thank your guests for their participation in your celebrations. Here are five interesting and thoughtful return gift ideas for guests at weddings.

Eco-friendly gifts

Gifting eco-friendly presents to your guests will not only satisfy Mother Nature but will also reduce waste and encourage the receiver to embrace sustainability. You can gift them organic fruit baskets made up of cane or bamboo. Plant saplings, herbal spices, or other herbal products are other great wedding return gifts. You can also go for hand-painted flower pots and earthen lamps.

Spiritual gifts

Spiritual gifts will not only make your guests smile but will also boost their mood and spread positive energy around them. You can gift them wooden carved idols of Ganesha and Laxmi, or a calming spiritual book. You may also gift them aromatic candles or essential oils to use while meditating. Silver kamdhenu idols and kalash string hangings are also great gifting items.

A handy goodies bag

A goodie bag filled with surprise gifts will definitely make your guests happy. You can add your wedding picture to the bag along with a handcrafted doll and some chocolates. You can also add a handcrafted mirror, exotic mini jars of tea and coffee, and scented soaps to make it more fun. Don't forget to add a gratitude note to the bags.

Vegan food hamper

Completely free of any animal products, vegan gifts are in trend now and are definitely unique. Consider adding vegan chocolates, organic tea, vegan cakes, and cashew nut cookies to the hamper along with small bottles of almond milk or oat milk. You can also add a vegan cookbook to make it more interesting. Pack them beautifully to bring a smile to your guests' faces.

Mini toiletry set

Guests usually travel by public transport to reach your wedding venue and therefore this mini toiletry gift set will be handy and useful for them as they are planning to return back home after the celebrations. You can add a mini body lotion, hand cream, toothbrush, hand sanitizer, shampoo, moisturizer, toothbrush, and toothpaste to the kit. Also, add some mint gums or mouth fresheners.