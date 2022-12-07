Lifestyle

5 places you cannot miss when visiting South Korea

Written by Rishabh Raj Dec 07, 2022, 01:19 pm

South Korea is a melting pot of natural, cultural, and entertainment attractions

This small country in eastern Asia has everything that a traveler wants. From temples and palaces to beaches and futuristic architecture, you get to see a wide variety of natural, cultural, and amusement attractions. Due to its small size along with its super-fast transit system, South Korean tourist attractions are easily accessible. When in South Korea, you must visit these five places.

Seoul

Seoul is by far the largest city in South Korea. It is a melting pot of urbanization and tradition where modern skyscrapers and high-tech subways meet Buddhist temples and palaces. There are many palaces, out of which Gyeongbokgung and Changdeokgung palaces remain the main attractions. Other tourist spots include the futuristic Dongdaemun Design Plaza and Jogyesa Temple, sites of ancient locust and pine trees.

Suwon

The city Suwon is known for the late-18th-century Hwaseong Fortress. It is easily accessible from Seoul as it is located just 30 km from the capital. If you are a football fan, you must visit this beautiful place, where you'll be able to see the World Cup stadium, affectionately called Big Bird. The stadium hosted the quarter-finals of the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Jeonju

The city is popular among heritage tourists. The main attraction here is the Jeonju Hanok village, which is an area of traditional houses, craft shops, and food stalls. If you want to experience the local culture and get to know about its history, you must visit this gem of a place. Among other popular tourist attractions is the Jeonju Korean Traditional Wine Museum.

Jeju Island

Jeju Island is known for its beach resorts, usually popular among honeymoon couples. Tourists also visit here to witness the scenic volcanic landscapes and cavelike lava tubes. Loveland, a theme park featuring romantic and adult-only attractions, is perhaps the oddest and most controversial attraction in Jeju. If you are traveling with friends, you can visit Seongeup Folk Village to experience the local culture.

Andong

Another tourist spot for heritage tourists, Andong houses many open-air heritage museums. The main attraction is Andong Folk Museum, where local cultural heritage has been preserved and shared with visitors. Hahoe Folk Village is another tourist attraction located west of the city. You can make your way here if you are a fan of local traditional South Korean dishes.