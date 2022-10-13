Lifestyle

These 5 zodiacs signs are the best to travel with

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 13, 2022, 01:26 pm 2 min read

Check out the five most travel-friendly zodiac signs

Traveling is fun and certainly becomes more so when you plan with the right people. And believe us, a person's zodiac sign that can tell how well they can match our vibe. To know more about that, we got in touch with tarot card reader Akshata Khanolkar, who revealed the five most travel-friendly zodiac signs of all. Are they your travel buddies?

Adventurous Sagittarius

Akshata Khanolkar says, "Sagittarius is ruled by Jupiter and to travel and indulge in an adventure is in their blood." She also adds that the people of this sign are the most comfortable when it comes to travel. "From trying new food and talking to new people to exploring new things and participating in thrilling activities, they enjoy every aspect of traveling," she adds.

Good with camera Cancer

"One may not think Cancerians like to travel as they are ruled by the moon, but they love to take pictures, document every moment, and create memories," says Khanolkar. She also adds that Cancer gets very restless which is why they keep traveling time and again. "In tarot, there's a card called 'The Chariot' which represents Cancer and means movement," the tarot reader shares.

Freedom Aquarius

Aquarius is a very independent, freedom-loving air sign that's ruled by Uranus. "They are intellectual, love to explore new places, and meet new people," adds the tarot reader. "Travel stimulates their mental well-being and expands the horizons of their mind. These are the people who will pack their bags at the last moment and leave for the mountains," she mentions.

Nature lovers Taurus

"Taurus loves greenery, nature, and luxury as they are ruled by Venus. You'd mostly see them admiring nature," says Khanolkar. "A luxurious resort, scenic place, some soothing therapeutic massage, and spa treatments are what they enjoy the most," she adds. She also notes that Taurus enjoys experimenting with diverse cuisines, which makes them a fantastic travel partner to taste local dishes with.

Curious Gemini

"The air sign of Gemini is very curious and social, and travel helps them channelize that curious energy," says Khanolkar. "They are most likely to go out and chat with strangers, enjoy a good conversation, and experiment with new things," she states. The tarot reader further shares that Gemini thrives in new environments and is always interested to explore new places.