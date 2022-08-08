Lifestyle

All you need to know about Hypercholesterolemia

Written by Sneha Das Aug 08, 2022, 06:20 pm 2 min read

Hypercholesterolemia refers to high levels of cholesterol in your blood.

Hypercholesterolemia refers to a high cholesterol level in the blood which is usually caused by a sedentary lifestyle, being overweight or a gene alteration inherited from a parent. Too much cholesterol can cause blockage of blood vessels which can lead to a stroke or heart problems. However, a healthy lifestyle with regular exercise and a balanced diet can help manage your cholesterol levels.

Causes Causes of hypercholesterolemia

High consumption of foods rich in trans fat, saturated fats, and cholesterol can lead to obesity. Obesity can, in turn, cause hypercholesterolemia and various cardiovascular diseases. Smoking, hyperthyroidism, and diabetes can also increase the risk of developing high cholesterol. Being under a lot of stress, lack of physical exercise, and alcohol consumption can also raise your cholesterol levels.

Symptoms Symptoms of the condition

Hypercholesterolemia does not have any symptoms as such and can only be detected through a blood test. However, if not detected early, high cholesterol can lead to the formation of plaque in your arteries and can cause emergency events like a stroke or a heart attack. Total blood cholesterol above 200 milligrams per deciliter is considered high blood cholesterol and requires a doctor's attention.

Risk factors Risk factors associated with hypercholesterolemia

High cholesterol can narrow your arteries over time and cause atherosclerosis, a condition that can limit the blood flow through your arteries and result in dangerous blood clots. This serious condition can lead to life-threatening complications like chest pain, high blood pressure, chronic kidney disease, and peripheral vascular disease. It can also create bile imbalance which can eventually increase the risk of developing gallstones.

Treatment Treatment and prevention

Doctors can prescribe you certain medications for the condition but the best way to control it is by making healthy lifestyle changes. Eat a heart-healthy diet that includes fish, fruits, vegetables, walnuts, and almonds, and avoid red meat, processed foods, sodium, and sugar-loaded food items. Do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise like brisk walking, swimming, bicycling, etc. every week.