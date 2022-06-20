Lifestyle

What Emma Watson eats and does to stay fit

English actress and activist Emma Watson is one of the most successful actors in Hollywood today. We all have literally seen her grow since her debut as a child artist in 2001 in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. Emma is a fitness freak and works really hard to manage a healthy body and glowing skin. Let's check out her diet and fitness secrets.

Breakfast She starts her day with lots of protein

Emma usually starts her day with loads of protein for some energy and to get through the rest of the day. She is a fan of Mexican food and therefore her breakfast usually includes guacamole, salsa, and scrambled eggs on a warm tortilla. She likes to prepare her food at home as it helps her to avoid processed ingredients and watch her sodium intake.

Menu What about Emma's lunch, dinner and evening snacks?

Emma usually consumes lean proteins, whole grains, and lots of fresh vegetables for lunch when she is working. She generally prefers a chicken or turkey breast salad. Some days, she also grabs a burger when she feels like having one. She avoids soda and highly-caffeinated beverages and prefers fresh fruit or yogurt for evening snacks. Her dinner is usually a repeat of lunch.

Yoga and postural correction She focuses on postural correction and practices yoga regularly

Emma works out with her trainer Emily Drew and her sessions usually last 30-90 minutes every day. She does a lot of postural correction exercises and stretches that focus on her lower body, including shoulders, quads, and hips, and help her to stay in a better shape. Being a certified yoga instructor, she practices yoga daily and finishes with three minutes of breathing.

Circuit training Know about her circuit training routine

After doing her stretches, Emma does two strength-training circuits. Her two strength training exercises include six minutes of stability of squats and lunges along with step-ups to tighten the core. After her first strength training circuit, she does a short cardio exercise. After she is done with her cardio, Emma does some abs exercises before starting the circuit again. This helps her stay fit.