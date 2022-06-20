Lifestyle

5 must-read autobiographies of Indian personalities

5 must-read autobiographies of Indian personalities

Written by Sneha Das Jun 20, 2022, 04:54 pm 3 min read

These autobiographical books will enlighten and inspire you.

Autobiographies are a source of inspiration for readers. You get to learn about a person's life, their struggles, how they overcame them, and their achievements. An autobiography gives us several life lessons and sometimes, the stories are relatable. You might even end up finding a solution to your own problems through the person's struggles. Here are five autobiographies of Indian personalities you must read.

Book 1 Why I Am An Atheist by Bhagat Singh

Why I Am An Atheist was written in 1930 by Indian revolutionary Bhagat Singh in Lahore Central Jail. It was a reply to Sikh leader Bhai Randhir Singh and other religious friends who thought that fame went to his head and pride turned him into an atheist. In the book, he explains how he turned into an atheist despite being a believer in God.

Book 2 Waiting for a Visa by B.R. Ambedkar

Waiting for a Visa is a 20-page autobiographical book written in 1935-36 by B.R. Ambedkar himself. Columbia University uses this book as its textbook. The book explores the caste-based discrimination and untouchability faced by Ambedkar since his childhood. It is divided into six sections and tells about the torture that the untouchables went through and the experiences of different people with untouchability.

Book 3 Autobiography of a Yogi by Paramahansa Yogananda

First published in 1946, Autobiography of a Yogi introduces us to the Indian Hindu monk, yogi, and guru Paramahansa Yogananda who popularized teachings of meditation and Kriya Yoga worldwide. The book takes the reader on a spiritual journey and helps to understand the mindset of the Yogi. It introduces the readers to the methods of attaining God-realization and completely changes their perspective on life.

Book 4 The Race of My Life by Milkha Singh

The Race of My Life is an autobiography of the famous Indian athlete Milkha Singh. Published in 2013, his daughter Sonia Sanwalka co-authored the book. The Bollywood film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is based on this book. It explores Singh's journey from escaping partition to becoming a world-class sprinter. The book also tells about his personal life and his take on Indian sports.

Book 5 Jakhan Choto Chilam by Satyajit Ray

Written by celebrated Indian filmmaker Satyajit Ray, Jakhan Choto Chilam was published in 1982. In this autobiographical book, Ray talks about his childhood days in Kolkata and his upbringing surrounded by art and literature. He also mentions his experiences as a filmmaker and how he started shooting for his debut film Pather Panchali, an epic masterpiece. Check out more such book recommendations.