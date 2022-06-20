Lifestyle

5 grooming tips for your cat

5 grooming tips for your cat

Written by Sneha Das Jun 20, 2022, 04:39 pm 3 min read

These grooming tips will help you become a good cat parent.

Being a cat parent, you might think that your furry little babies can groom themselves to self-soothe, keep themselves clean and reduce anxiety. Though it is true that cats require less grooming than dogs, there are several things they cannot manage on their own. Therefore, it is important to groom them at home, bond with them, and keep them clean and hygienic.

Bathing session Give your cat a bath once every few months

Cats do not need frequent baths like dogs. But, on some days, they might smell bad or feel sticky and require a good scrub. Give them a bath once every few months. Use lukewarm water and cat shampoo and gently rinse their neck, back, between the toes, and under the tail. Clean their face with a wet washcloth to keep them fresh and hygienic.

Brushing is essential Brush your cat at least once a week

To keep your cat's fur healthy, soft, clean, and shiny, make sure to brush it at least once a week with a soft bristle brush or pin brush. A good brushing session will eliminate the dead skin, debris, and dirt from their skin and prevent matting, tangles, or hairballs. If you have long-haired cats, brush them twice a week to prevent mats from forming.

Dental hygiene Brush their teeth regularly

It is important to maintain healthy gums and teeth of your cat to prevent stinky breath or dental problems. Apply some cat toothpaste on a soft toothbrush, specially designed for cats, and gently brush their teeth to remove the tartar. Avoid using a human toothbrush as it's too large for your cat's mouth and not gentle enough to use on their gums.

Clean ears Clean their ears

It's important to clean your cat's ears frequently to avoid ear infections, redness, inflammation, swelling, odor, or ear mites. Healthy ears of cats will have zero odor and a pale interior. Dampen the corner of a washcloth, wrap it around your finger and gently wipe out the tips of your cat's ears. Never insert your fingers inside their ears as it might cause damage.

Nail trimming Remember to trim their nails

Your cats need to scratch to maintain their paw health. So, give them a nail trimming session every few weeks since long nails can cause irregular gait, breaking, infection, or painful abscesses. Use a grinder or small nail clipper, wrap your kitty in a towel and clip her nails gently above the quick. Avoid clipping their nails near the pink area to prevent bleeding.