'Dhadak 2' trailer: Siddhant-Triptii tackle caste divide in powerful sequel 

The much-awaited trailer of Dhadak 2, a spiritual sequel to the 2018 romantic drama Dhadak, was finally released on Friday. The film stars Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles. While Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter headlined the original, this new installment explores deeper themes of identity, power dynamics, and the emotional cost of love. It will release on August 1.

Trailer breakdown The trailer begins with an intriguing dialogue The trailer opens with a poignant dialogue between Chaturvedi and Dimri, setting the emotional tone. Chaturvedi asks, "Tum mujhse pyaar karti ho na? Toh mujhse door raho (You love me, right? Then stay away from me)." A confused Dimri responds, "Kyu door rahu (Why should I stay away)?" He replies, "Kyuki saath rehna itna aasaan nahi jitna tumhe lagta hai (Being together isn't as easy as you think)."

Plot progression Tender romance turns into caste-based conflict The trailer takes us back to their first meeting in college, where they bond over Chaturvedi's discomfort with English. What begins as a tender romance soon becomes a commentary on caste. Chaturvedi's lower-caste identity becomes the center of conflict, escalating from casual ragging to political turmoil. The film asks a hard-hitting question: Can love rise above caste? Only time will tell!