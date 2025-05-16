Vikrant Massey to headline Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2' in 2026
What's the story
Karan Johar's much-awaited sequel to the 2008 blockbuster Dostana is officially happening, with Vikrant Massey taking the reins.
Aptly titled Dostana 2, the film is being developed under the Dharma Productions banner and is slated to begin shooting in January 2026.
A source close to the project told Pinkvilla that the script has been locked, and it will introduce a debutant as the female lead.
Film details
'Dostana 2' set for theatrical release
Contrary to earlier reports of a direct-to-OTT release, Dostana 2 will be a theatrical flick.
The source confirmed to Pinkvilla that the sequel will bring together "music, comedy, romance, and drama."
Talks are on with filmmakers currently, and a director will be locked in two weeks' time.
Massey is scheduled to wrap up his commitments for Sri Sri Ravishankar Biopic and Don 3 by end-2025 before commencing work on Dostana 2.
Release plan
'Dostana 2' aims for end-2026 release
Dostana 2 is targeting a theatrical release in late 2026. The film, which is being envisioned as a big-screen project, will go on floors in January next year. Lakshya (Kill) will co-lead.
The source further confirmed the sequel will be a major evolution of the franchise while retaining its core elements.
This development comes 18 years after the original Dostana, which was a huge box office success.