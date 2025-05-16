What's the story

Karan Johar's much-awaited sequel to the 2008 blockbuster Dostana is officially happening, with Vikrant Massey taking the reins.

Aptly titled Dostana 2, the film is being developed under the Dharma Productions banner and is slated to begin shooting in January 2026.

A source close to the project told Pinkvilla that the script has been locked, and it will introduce a debutant as the female lead.