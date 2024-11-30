Summarize Simplifying... In short "The Sabarmati Report" film has raked in a total of ₹24.15cr in India, with a significant boost in earnings on Cinema Lovers Day.

The film's success is also attributed to its tax-free status in several Indian states and audience appreciation, despite criticism for its superficial storytelling.

Starring Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna, the film is praised for its stellar performances. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'The Sabarmati Report' box office collection

'The Sabarmati Report' grows; crosses ₹24cr mark after 15 days

By Isha Sharma 10:12 am Nov 30, 202410:12 am

What's the story The political thriller The Sabarmati Report, headlined by Vikrant Massey and directed by Dheeraj Sarna, received a boost in its box office earnings on Cinema Lovers Day (Friday). The film, which was released on November 15, had opened to decent business but dropped after the second Sunday. However, it saw a rise in collections on the third Friday of its release, thanks to lower ticket rates.

Box office performance

'The Sabarmati Report' crossed ₹24cr mark on Day 15

The film's opening collection crossed the ₹11cr mark and stayed steady till Day 10. Thereafter, it saw a drop in numbers. However, on Cinema Lovers Day, The Sabarmati Report witnessed a rise in its earnings with an estimated collection of ₹2.15cr. This surge took its total net collection in India to ₹24.15cr, per Sacnilk.

Additional factors

Tax exemption and audience appreciation boosted film's earnings

The film's collection was also boosted by its tax-free status in various Indian states like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha. The Sabarmati Report has been praised for its brilliant performances, but critics have slammed it for its superficial storytelling. Backed by Ektaa Kapoor, the film also stars Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna.