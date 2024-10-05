Summarize Simplifying... In short Shanaya Kapoor is set to make her Bollywood debut in 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan', directed by Santosh Singh and based on Ruskin Bond's short story 'The Eyes Have It'.

01:48 pm Oct 05, 2024

What's the story Shanaya Kapoor, the 24-year-old daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, is reportedly finally set to make her Bollywood debut. Per a Peeping Moon report, she will be starring opposite Vikrant Massey in the upcoming film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. Kapoor will portray a theater actor while Massey (37) will play a blind musician. The narrative revolves around their transformative journey of love and self-discovery. The film is aiming for a mid-2025 release.

Film inspiration

'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' is inspired by Ruskin Bond's story

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is reportedly based on The Eyes Have It, a popular short story by renowned Indian author Ruskin Bond. The film will explore themes of compassion, willpower, independence, desire, perception, memory, and confidence. It promises to be an engaging tale filled with fabulous twists and turns set against a musical backdrop.

Director details

Santosh Singh to direct 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan'

Santosh Singh, known for directing web shows like Broken But Beautiful, Apharan, and Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond, will reportedly be directing Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. The script has been adapted by Niranjan Iyenger and Mansi Bagla. Iyenger was initially slated to direct but was reportedly replaced by Singh due to his extensive experience in handling such projects.

Casting choice

Kapoor was chosen after considering several actors

The makers were reportedly in discussions with Tara Sutaria, Alaya F., and Pratibha Ranta before finalizing Kapoor. This comes after a long wait for Kapoor's Bollywood launch. Initially, she was supposed to be introduced by Karan Johar in Shashank Khaitan's urban triangle love story, Bedhadak, but it was eventually shelved. She was also supposed to headline the Student of the Year series, but there are no recent updates on it.